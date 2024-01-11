ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah’s incredible NIC-10 winning streak in girls basketball is still intact, but there were some serious doubts about that Thursday night. The Indians needed double overtime to edge a hungry, young Guilford squad 41-39.



That extends Hononegah’s conference winning streak to 47 straight games. The last time a Hononegah girls team lost a conference game was in March of 2021 to Guilford.



Hononegah improves its record to 18-3, 9-0 with this win. Guilford is now 12-9, 7-3. For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.