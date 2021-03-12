Hononegah girls win NIC-10 with 58-36 win over Harlem

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Friday night the Hononegah Indians battled with the Harlem Huskies at Harlem High School for all the marbles as the NIC-10 title was on the line.

After four hard-fought quarters the Hononegah Indians emerged victorious blowing out the Harlem Huskies 58-36. The Lady Indians only lost once conference game this season, that was to Guilford earlier in March.

After a season of uncertainty, head coach Jason Brunke is proud of his team for overcoming all they endured.

“They were ready to go from day one and put in all that effort every single day,” said Brunke. “It was a grind, a different type of season where you’re playing three games a week and they were ready to play every single day.”

Hononegah junior guard Haley Warren agreed with her head coach, saying all their hard work paid off.

“I mean just knowing that we could end up playing and that this could be a possibility, winning the conference championship,” said Warren. “It’s just worth it. All the practices, the three games a week, everything and it was worth it now.”