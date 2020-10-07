Hononegah, Guilford, Byron, Dakota advance to Sectionals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Golfers from Hononegah, Guilford, Byron and Dakota had the biggest days Tuesday in IHSA Regional action.

At the Class 3A Rockford East Regional at Elliot Golf Course Hononegah won the team championship with a 328 total edging Guilford by one stroke. DeKalb finished in third place with Harlem taking fourth and Auburn fifth.

DeKalb senior Brett Paeglow and Harlem junior Zach Burfoot each shot 3-over-par 75’s to tie for first place. Paeglow then won a playoff for medalist honors. Auburn junior Alex Ferry shot a 78 to finish in third place.

Junior Cade Bastian led Hononegah’s first place effort by finishing fourth individually with a 79. Another Hononegah junior Jarrett Briesen tied for fifth place with an 80.

The top two teams Hononegah and Guilford advance to the Auburn Sectional next Monday at the Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford.

At the Class 1A Bryon Regional Elgin Academy won the team championship with 323 strokes. Byron took second place with a 339. The top two teams advance to Sectional action next week at Peru St. Bede.

Leading the way for Byron was freshman Maison Brandt. His 78 at Prairie View was the second best score of the day.

At the Class 1A Pearl City Regional Dakota won the team championship. Ian Peterson and Ethan Rood led Dakota with third and fifth place individual finishes. Dakota also advances to the Peru St. Bede Sectional next Wednesday.



In Class 2A at the Sterling Regional Stillman Valley golfers Chad Gerig (3rd place) and Tim Marcum and Griffin Smiths (tied for 9th) advance to Sectionals next Monday at Freeport.