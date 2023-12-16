MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At Harlem High School this weekend, top wrestlers are going at it in the 35th annual Al Dvorak Invitational.



30 teams of wrestlers hit the mats Saturday at Harlem. There were five local teams, Harlem, Belvidere co-op, Hononegah, Freeport and Dakota.

Harlem senior Ethan Hagerman picked up a win here at 138 pounds in round one, an 18-6 decision, but Hagerman lost his second-round match.

Dakota sophomore Randy McPeek dominated his opening match at 285 pounds pinning his opponent Kaleb Eckman of Woodstock Marian in just 27 seconds, but McPeek lost in the second round.

Another Dakota wrestler also made it through the opening two rounds into the quarterfinals. 144 pounder Jason Bowers. He scores a 13-4 decision here over Wheaton North’s Ryan Rosch in the second round. Bowers also won in the quarterfinals, so he is in Sunday’s semis as is Dakota 215 pounder Noah Wenzel.

Belvidere Coop’s Dominick Girardin cleaned up early at 138 pounds. He pinned his first-round opponent, and then picked up another pin here in round two against Adrian Hernandez of Joliet West, but Girardin dropped his third-round match.

Hononegah came in with high hopes and didn’t disappoint putting four wrestlers into the quarterfinals. One was 106-pound freshman Rocco Cassioppi. He wins his second-round match here by Tech Fall up 16-1 over Woodstock Marian’s Austin Hagevold. Rocco also won his quarterfinal match.

His twin brother Bruno Cassioppi followed up at 113 pounds by pinning his second-round opponent Ryan Hanson of McHenry. That happened only 50 seconds into the match. Bruno then won his quarterfinal match putting both Cassioppis into the semis.

The other two Hononegah wrestlers to advance to the quarterfinals were 157 pounder Brody Sendele and 165 pounder Connor Diemel. Diemal lost in the quarterfinals. Sendele won to make it three Indians in the semifinals. Hononegah sits in 12th place in the team standings through day one. St. Charles East leads. The action picks back up Sunday morning.



TEAM STANDINGS THROUGH SATURDAY:

1. St. Charles East 120

2. Chicago Marist 102.5

3. Lombard Montini 98.5

4. Arlington Heights Hersey 91.0

5. Yorkville 87.0

6. Woodstock Marian 85.5

7. Edwardsville 81.0

8. Lincoln-Way Central 80.5

9. Lockport 78.0

10. Wauconda 77.5

11. Lincoln-Way East 70.0

12. Hononegah 68.5

13. Libertyville 67.0

14. Glenbard North 66.0

15. Joliet West 56.0

16. McHenry 55.5

17. Moline 54.5

18. Loyola Academy 52.5

19. Milton, WI 52.0

20. Bolingbrook 51.0

21. Dakota 48.0

22. Plainfield North 46.5

23. Huntley 44.0

24. Crystal Lake Central 43.0

25. Wheaton North 40.5

26. Schaumburg 38.0

27. Plainfield South 35.0

28. Providence Catholic 33.5

29. Hoffman Estates 31.0

30. Round Lake 29.0