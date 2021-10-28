Hononegah holds off Guilford for Regional Volleyball Championship

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah dropped the first set to Guilford 21-25 Thursday night, but the Indians bounced back to claim the next two sets 25-18, 25-19 to earn a 4A Regional Championship at Harlem High School.

