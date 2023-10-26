ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Lady Indians are celebrating a regional championship. They won it on their home court Thursday evening holding off Hampshire in a tight three-set match 26-24, 24-26, 25-21.



The NIC-10 runners-up now advance to the Class 4A Huntley Sectional next week. Hononegah’s record improves to 27-10. For highlights of this match watch the media player above.