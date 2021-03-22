Hononegah holds off Rockford Lutheran in girls volleyball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a brief volleyball season Monday’s match between Hononegah and Rockford Lutheran was one of the must-see matchups. These are, as usual, two of the top volleyball programs in the Rockford area.

Hononegah is always in the hunt for NIC-10 championships. Lutheran returns several key players from it’s 2019 team that went to the State Tournament.

Monday’s match was a battle as anticipated. Hononegah won the first game 25-20 and then came from behind to nip Lutheran in the second 26-24 to take the match. Click on the media player to view some of the action.

