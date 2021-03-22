Hononegah holds off Rockford Lutheran in girls volleyball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Aquin quarterback William Gustafson was one of the NUIC's MVP's in 2019 in football as a junior. Consider him the frontrunner for the MVP already for this season.

Saturday against DuPec he passed for one touchdown. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and he rushed for two more touchdowns including a one-yard goahead touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the game and Aquin defeated DuPec 28-21.