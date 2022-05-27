MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah got the best of Harlem twice in the regular season in NIC-10 girls softball. The Indians did it again Friday when it mattered even more. They defeated the Huskies 5-1 for a 4A regional championship at the Harlem Community Center Complex.



The Indians got two runs in the bottom of the first, another on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the third, then in the bottom of the fifth sophomore Dani Franz unloaded a home run over the fence in left center field.



Lex Bach and Sierra Armstrong got the job done in the circle limiting the Huskies to just the one run on an RBI single by Haylee Lingel in the top of the second inning.



Hononegah improves its record to 25-3. The Indians now head to the Huntley Sectional where they will play next Tuesday at 4:30 against Barrington.



