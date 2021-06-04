Hononegah no match for Huntley in Regional Championship game

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah was no match for Huntley Friday. The Indians dropped their 4A Regional Championship softball game 12-1 ending their season.

Huntley scored one run in the top of the first inning at Swanson Park. Huntley then hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a three-run blast in the third to jump out to a 6-0 lead. The Indians were never able to pose a threat after that.

