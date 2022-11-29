MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Hononegah Indians went 18-0 on their way to the NIC-10 girls basketball championship last season. The Indians are off to a strong start this season.



They opened conference action Tuesday night at Harlem with a convincing 51-21 win over the Huskies. Hononegah’s overall record is now 4-1. For highlights watch the media player above;.