Hononegah out of quarantine flourishes at Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah spent the past two weeks away from the basketball court and in quarantine. You would never have known it the way the Indians played Thursday night at Auburn.

The Indians looked sharp posting a 46-27 win over the Knights. It was only the second game of the season for Hononegah, both of them now have gone in the win column making Hononegah a team to watch in the ‘B’ division of the NIC-10. For highlights click on the media player.

