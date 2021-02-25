Hononegah out of quarantine flourishes at Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for Thursday, February 25 from the 'Overtime' team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch 'Overtime' every Friday night live at 11 p.m. for the latest on high school basketball.)

NIC-10 BOYSHononegah 46 Auburn 27 (Hononegah's first game back from a two-week quarantine)East 63 Boylan 41 (E-Rabs 5th straight win)Harlem 75 Freeport 51 (Young scores 24 for the 7-1 Huskies)Jefferson 59 Belvidere 28 (J-Hawks 7-0 in conference play)Guilford 49 Belvidere North 27

AREA BOYSIndian Creek 100 Hiawatha 19 (This score is NOT a typo)South Beloit 60 Parkview Christian 49 (Knepper 21 points, 12 rebounds)

NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 60 Auburn 48 (Hononegah 8-0, 7-0)Boylan 57 East 27Harlem 56 Freeport 18 (Huskies 6-1, 6-1)Jefferson 50 Belvidere 39 (J-Hawks 4-3)Guilford 51 Belvidere North 42

NUIC GIRLSAmboy 66 Eastland 52Aquin 56 Pecatonica 48Dakota 45 Pearl City 42Forreston 54 Milledgeville 45Stockton 57 West Carroll 28

AREA GIRLSParkview Christian 54 South Beloit 51