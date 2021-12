ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah went 12-1 in NIC-10 action earlier this year in the abbreviated February-March season to win the NIC-10. The Lady Indians are off to a good start this season. They won their conference opener Tuesday night against Auburn 43-24.

The Indians pulled away from a tight game at halftime to dominate the second half.



For highlights click on the media player.