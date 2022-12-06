ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first showdown this season between two of the NIC-10’s favorites in girls basketball has gone to Hononegah. The Indians won at Boylan Tuesday evening 37-31.

The Indians used a splash of three-point baskets and strong defense to pull off the win. The Indians made ten shots from behind the arc. Half of those were made by Emma Clark. She led all scorers with 19 points.

At the other end of the court the Indians did a great job on defense denying passes inside to Lady Titans standout center Lily Esparza. When Esparza did get the ball, the Indians made it difficult for her to get a good look at the basket. Espara was held to eight points. Boylan’s top scorer was Kaylee Harter with 14 points.

Hononegah opened up a nine-point lead in the second half, but a rash of careless turnovers by the Indians almost opened the door to Boylan to get back into the game, but time ran out on the Lady Titans.

Hononegah improves its record to 7-1, 4-0. Boylan is now 6-2, 3-1. For highlights watch the media player above.