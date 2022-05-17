ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Hononegah boys volleyball team ran its record to 22-0 Tuesday evening by defeating Guilford 25-14, 25-17. The Indians will try to complete a perfect regular season Thursday when it faces Rockford East.
