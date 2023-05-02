ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Three talented softball players from Hononegah High School have much more softball in their futures after signing with college programs.

On Tuesday at Hononegah, seniors Joscelyn Bennett, Briella Sendele and Lexi Bach signed with their parents by their side. Bennett will be attending Bryant and Stratton in Wisconsin. That’s an NCAA Division II program. Sendele plans to play for Rock Valley College’s elite NJCAA D-II program. Bach will be heading to Emory University in Atlanta which has an NCAA D-III program.

All three of them played key roles in Hononegah winning the NIC-10 softball championship last year. They have Hononegah once again leading the conference this season.

Hononegah head coach Dennis McKinney sees good things ahead for the three young ladies. “Obviously, I’ve known all three of these girls, since they could probably hold a softball, let alone throw one. I’m real excited for them. This has been their dream since the day they started out playing the game. I have no doubt all three of them will succeed at the next level. On top of that, I think all three of them will succeed on the other side of softball too. That’s what kind of young ladies they are.”