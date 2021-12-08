Hononegah starts strong and dominates Harlem

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah’s size is going to be too much to handle for many teams this season. That was the case for Harlem Wednesday night. The Indians controlled the boards and they ran away to a 56-29 win.



The Indians have now won three straight NIC-10 games by 27 points or more since opening conference play with a loss to Auburn. Overall the Indians are 6-2.



For highlights click on the media player.