ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah has cleared a major hurdle on its way to another NIC-10 championship in boys volleyball. The Indians defeated second place Jefferson Thursday night in straight sets 25-10, 25-12.



The J-Hawks entered the match with a conference record of 8-2. They had lost to Hononegah in two sets back on April 20th in their first showdown. This match went the same way that one did.



The Indians improve to 10-0 in conference play. They’re 22-4 overall. For highlights from this match watch the media player above.