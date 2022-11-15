ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Stateline’s top high school swimmers will soon be competing in one of the top college conference’s in the nation.

Hononegah senior Gracie Covin has signed with the University of Arkansas of the Southeastern Conference. Colve says she was hyper as a young child, so her mother signed her up for swimming lessons at the YMCA, and the rest is history.

This season she was a NIC-10 champion in four events. Last weekend at the IHSA State Swim meet she placed seventh in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 butterfly.

Colvin gets a full scholarship to Arkansas.

“It was pretty easy,” said Colvin of her decision. Once I took my visit I just knew it was the place for me.”

How well known is Arkansas for its swimming program?

“It’s pretty well known. They only have a women’s swim team, so their rank, I think they were 29th last year overall nationally, so they’re up there. They’re 19th right now for the preseason.”