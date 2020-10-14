Hononegah swimmers edge Guilford in showdown to take over NIC-10 lead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There were two girls swimming teams leading the NIC-10 at the start of the day on Tuesday, now there is only one. Hononegah won its showdown with Guilford Tuesday 106-101.

Both teams went into the meet with 7-0 conference records in dual meets. Since there won’t be a conference meet involving all the schools this year due to Covid-19 safety protocols this meet was huge.

Hononegah still has one very big dual meet to go on Wednesday against Boylan that it must win to clinch the conference championship outright. As it is since Hononegah is the only undefeated team in the conference it has already clinched at least a share of the conference championship, its first ever in girls swimming and diving.

Guilford also has another big dual meet Wednesday against a talented Auburn team.

Following is a list of the winners in each event Tuesday between Guilford and Hononegah: (for highlights click on the media player)

50 yard backstroke: Gracie Colvin-Hononegah

200 yard freestyle: Elena Kitzman-Hononegah

200 yard IM: Ella Gasparini-Guilford

50 yard freestyle: Mikayla Durkin-Guilford

50 yard breaststroke: Ella Gasparini-Guilford

100 yard butterfly: Elena Kitzman-Hononegah

100 yard freestyle: Mikayla Durkin-Guilford

500 yard freestyle: Katie Jensen-Guilford

100 yard IM: Ella Gasparini-Guilford

100 yard backstroke: Gracie Colvin-Hononegah

100 yard breastroke: Ella Gasparini-Guilford

50 yard butterfly: Elena Kitzman-Hononegah

1 meter diving: Marissa Enke-Guilford