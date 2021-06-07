Hononegah the only NIC-10 baseball team to claim a regional championship

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The field of NIC-10 baseball teams in the postseason thinned out significantly Monday. Hononegah was the only team to advance while Boylan, Harlem, Guilford and Freeport saw their seasons end.

Hononegah won its own regional in class 4A defeating Guilford 7-0. Ryan Anderson got the job done on the mound for Hononegah. The Indians were quiet at the plate until the fourth inning when they scored all seven of their runs.

Boylan bowed out in class 3A with a 5-3 loss to Geneseo on the Titans home field. Also Harlem lost to Huntley 11-1, and Freeport lost to Dixon 14-4.

For highlights of the Guilford-Hononegah game and Geneso-Boylan game click on the media player.

OTHER REGIONAL BASEBALL SCORES

3A

Burlington Central 9 Sycamore 4

2A

Stillman Valley 8 Byron 3

Rock Falls 8 Princeton 3

1A

Warren/Stockton 3 Orangeville 1

Aquin 11 East Dubuque 4

Eastland 8 Forreston 3