ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah’s 6-6 senior Brayden Savitski-Lynde is all-in on volleyball. He’s given up basketball this winter to focus on what is now his main sport. Soon he’ll be playing it in college.

Tuesday afternon Savitski-Lynde signed a national letter of intent with Ball State. Ball State competes in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association. Last season it reached the Final Four.

One of Savitski-Lynde’s club volleyball teammates was being recruited by Ball State and that’s one way Ball State discovered him.

“My setter for my club team, he’s been committed for a while, so they were watching my games at Nationals this last year, and it just kind of worked out,” said Savitski-Lynde. “They like how I played. I’m going in there, I don’t really know what position I’m going to be yet. I could be a middle. I could be a right side. They just see the potential in me for me to compete there, so I’ve just got to keep working at everything I can.”

Last spring Savitski-Lynde helped Hononegah to a NIC-10 championship and to the Sectional Finals in volleyball. He was also named the NIC-10’s MVP.