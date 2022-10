ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Make no mistake, this NIC-10 girls volleyball season has belonged to the Hononegah Indians. They made that abundantly clear Thursday night by finishing up a perfect 18-0 conference season.

Hononegah won at Boylan convincingly 25-11, 25-7. Not only did the Indians run the table in the NIC-10, they didn’t lose a single set to a conference foe all season.

Overall Hononegah’s record is 31-4.

