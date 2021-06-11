Hononegah walks off against Huntley for Sectional Championship

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a class 4A Sectional Championship matchup between two evenly matched opponents in the Hononegah Indians and the Huntley Red Raiders.

The game was a low-scoring pitchers duel despite Huntley scoring two runs early in the second inning.

Hononegah pulled to within one run in the fourth and eventually tied it on a solo home run by catcher Noah Goddard.

This game went to extra innings and in the bottom of the ninth, Hononegah walked it off on a single to center field securing a Sectional Championship for the Indians.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories