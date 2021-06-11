Hononegah walks off against Huntley for Sectional Championship

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a class 4A Sectional Championship matchup between two evenly matched opponents in the Hononegah Indians and the Huntley Red Raiders.

The game was a low-scoring pitchers duel despite Huntley scoring two runs early in the second inning.

Hononegah pulled to within one run in the fourth and eventually tied it on a solo home run by catcher Noah Goddard.

This game went to extra innings and in the bottom of the ninth, Hononegah walked it off on a single to center field securing a Sectional Championship for the Indians.