ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Baskets weren’t easy to come by Friday night at Guilford. The Lady Vikings and the Hononegah Indians played great full court defense. Hononegah won 40-36.



Senior Olivia Robinson led Hononegah with 14 points. Allyson Niedfeldt was next with nine points. Hononegah improves to 2-0 in NIC-10 play. Guilford is now 1-1.



