ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah is clearly in the driver’s seat now in its bid to repeat as NIC-10 champion in softball. The Lady Indians won their showdown with Harlem Wednesday 5-2.

Aislyn Palmer hit a big two-run home run in the third inning helping Hononegah to a 3-0 lead. Palmer also closed out the game in the circle.

This is the second time the Indians have defeated the Huskies this season. They also won their game on April 12 by a score of 8-5.

Hononegah improves it’s conference record to 10-0. Harlem is 9-2. For highlights of this game watch the media player above.