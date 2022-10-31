MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The NIC-10 champions are still going strong in postseason play. The Hononegah Indians won a sectional semifinal match Monday night at the 4A Harlem Sectional.



The Indians defeated Hampshire 25-11, 25-16. The Indians advance to the sectional championship match Wednesday night against Huntley. Huntley defeated St. Charles North in the other semifinal match 25-20, 26-24.



