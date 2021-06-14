Hononegah wins Super Sectional, secures first trip to State

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah’s baseball team keeps making history every time it takes the field. Now it has won its first Super Sectional championship. The Indians did it Monday night in Schaumburg by defeating Mt. Prospect 9-7.

The Indians improve to 26-2 on the season. They’re assured of at least two more games this season. They’ll play in the 4A State Semifinals Saturday morning at 10:00 in Joliet. They’ll take on Plainfield East (16-14) which won a Super Sectional Monday by defeating Brother Rice 3-0.

If Hononegah wins its semifinal game Saturday it’ll play for the championship Saturday at 7 p.m. in Joliet against the winner of the other semifinal game between Roselle Lake Park and O’Fallon.