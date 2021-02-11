ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’re only one week into the NIC-10 boys basketball season and already COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the works for one school and several of its opponents.
The Hononegah boys basketball team has had a positive test result within it’s basketball program, so the entire program will be paused for two weeks. The next time Hononegah will be allowed to play a game or practice will be February 24. The coaching staff and players will have to quarantine at home until then.
Hononegah’s scheduled game at Rockford East Thursday night was canceled. Hononegah will lose out on six games total during the pause in its program.
Hononegah’s boys basketball program paused by positive COVID case
