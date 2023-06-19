ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The number one high school bowler in the nation lives right here in the 815. He’s Hononegah senior-to-be Charlie Hunt.

Monday in Beaver Creek, Ohio near Dayton, Hunt won the boys’ singles championship in the U.S. High School Bowling Nationals. Hunt battled his way back after a slow start to become the number one qualifier for the finals. He then rolled a 254 in the championship match.

During this past season, Hunt was the NIC-10 boys’ MVP after he led the conference with a 234 season average.

Hunt isn’t the first local bowler to claim a U.S. National Championship at the high school level. Harlem’s Nolan Mandujano did it in 2019 for the boys. Two girls also have won Nationals, Harlem’s Olivia Watton in 2021 and Harlem’s Kayla Verstraete in 2018.

Also in singles action Monday for the boys, Belvidere North’s Sam Moran finished in eighth place. In girls’ singles, Hononegah’s Emillie Mullranin finished seventh.

In the team competition over the weekend, the Harlem boys finished a strong second. The Harlem girls finished in sixth place. The Hononegah boys finished 16th.