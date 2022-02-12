ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — If you attend a Hononegah girls basketball game, it’ll be hard to miss their outspoken senior Haley Warren.

“I’ve always been pretty loud, you know, in classes they would tell me, ‘stop talking, stop talking Haley,'” Warren joked.

“Probably more than anything it’s unlimited energy,” said head coach Jason Brunke. “That’s one of the things she’s got a lot of.”

Fans also notice her sniper-like scoring ability from beyond the arc.

“I want to compete, I want to win, if you’re going to do it go big or go home, you know?,” Warren said.

She didn’t start playing basketball until middle school, but by the time freshman year came around, Brunke felt she was ready to be moved up to Varsity.

“She’s really transitioned from an athlete to a basketball player. That’s kind of the biggest thing,” said Brunke. “She always had really good athleticism an traits, but ha really blossomed into more than just a shooter and has really become a good all-around basketball player.

Being a part of those teams as an underclassman, Warren got to develop under some former Indian greats like Jordan King who currently plays Marquette, and Julia Burns.

“Just the way [Julia] played and the way she was always into it,” said Warren. “Even if she was having an off day she’d always come to practice and say, ‘Alright, we’ve got to get it done.’ I think I look up to her in a lot of different aspects.”

Haley also looks up to her parents who both played collegiate athletics. Her Mom, Tiffany, played soccer, and her Dad Jeremy was a football and basketball star at Hononegah in the early ’90s, and has returned to coach for numerous schools around the Stateline.

“I’m very competitive, yes. I think it would probably come from my Mom and my Dad,” said Haley. “They’ve always been very competitive and they’ve always pushed me to want to be the best in anything I’ve done, and I put that on myself too.”

With sports being such a big part of their family, Haley’s younger brother, Cole, is a sophomore at Hononegah and followed in his father’s footsteps as a quarterback on the football field, and guard on the basketball court.

As you can imagine, the two siblings have shared quite a few battles over the years.

“We one-v-one sometimes and that gets real competitive,” said Cole. “We’re pretty evenly matched though.”

When it came time to determine who was the better shooter…

“I would say, I might be a better shooter, but he definitely has ball-handling. He can dribble,” said Haley.

“Oh, she’s definitely the better shooter, I’m not even going to lie, she’s definitely the better shooter,” Cole remarked.

With hat same competitive spirit she gets from her family, Warren tries to help uplift in her teammates.

“I feel my confidence has grown a lot,” said Warren. “I think I personally like to be a leader on the team, I feel like I have to be confident in my skills and in myself. I think this year I’m finally like, ‘Okay, you’re a senior, you’re a big kid on the team.'”

With all the success the Hononegah Girls Basketball team has seen throughout her time in high school, Haley has carved out a different path of the Warren family legacy.

“I think maybe I put a different spin on it,” said Warren. “My Dad when he came here, for the Basketball team at least he was more of a passer, he was an amazing football player, but I think for the basketball legacy I want to remember how far we went, if I were a team leader, I just want to be that for our program.”