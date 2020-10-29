ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — High School basketball players and coaches around the Rockford region were ecstatic Wednesday upon learning that the IHSA has approved a season starting in November.
Practices can begin November 16. Games can begin November 20. The games will have to be conference or regional games. Players will have to wear masks, and they’ll have to distance on the bench.
Hononegah boys basketball coach Mike Miller said he not only felt like dancing, he did dance upon learning the news. To hear our interview with him click on the media player.
Hononegah’s Mike Miller felt like dancing after the IHSA cleared the way for a basketball season
