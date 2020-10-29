Hononegah’s Mike Miller felt like dancing after the IHSA cleared the way for a basketball season

ROCKFORD, ILL. (WTVO/WQRF) --High School basketball teams are celebrating . The IHSA says it will allow the basketball season to go on as scheduled. Practices will begin November 16. Games can begin November 30th.

It was a bold step by the IHSA, but the Board of Directors agreed Wednesday that a basketball season can be pulled off and pulled off safely. They point to how well many of the fall sports seasons have gone in tennis, golf, swimming and cross country, and how well contact days for other sports like football have gone.