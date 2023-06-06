ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here is the complete NIC-10 All-Conference Boys Volleyball team for the just completed season.
The MVP is Hononegah senior Braydon Savitski-Lynde.
NIC-10 First Team (Boys Volleyball)
Braydon Savitski-Lynde-Hononegah Sr.-OH
Saul Minero-Hononegah Sr.-OH
Brady Foss-Hononegah Sr.-L
Jayden Chanthayod-Jefferson Sr.-L
Matthew Ekberg-Jefferson Sr.-MB
Andy Nava-Jefferson Sr.-S
Eh Say-East Sr.-OH
Colton Devlieger-Harlem Soph.-S
Bryson Berry-Harlem Soph.-OH
Adam Johnson-Guilford Jr.-OH
NIC-10 Special Mention (Boys Volleyball)
Jaden Webster-Guilford Soph.-M
Julian Montero-Auburn Sr.-OH
Ian Kordes-Boylan Soph.-RS
Oscar Herrera-Jefferson Sr.-DS
Adam Steege-Hononegah Sr.-M
