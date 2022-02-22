DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah won 30 games this season. The Lady Indians ran the table in the NIC-10. They won a regional championship, but that’s where their list of accomplishments ends. The Indians lost in a 4A Sectional Semifinal game to South Elgin Tuesday evening 57-48.



It was the second time this season that Hononegah lost to South Elgin. On November 19 they last a regular season game to the Storm 50-46.



South Elgin knocked down seven three-point shots in this game, Hononegah could convert in crunch time. South Elgin pulled away in the final four minutes.



“That’s a good basketball team,” said Hononegah coach Jason Brunke. “They made a lot of shots today. I think they probably shot the ball very well, especially down the stretch, especially when they took that run at the end. They were hitting some open shots and ours weren’t falling, and that’s just how basketball goes.”



” I applaud our girls for their effort today, and again that’s just, when you get to this level you run into (great) teams, and you’ve got to almost play perfect from here on out and that just wasn’t our night tonight.”



Hononegah’s final record is 30-4. For highlights click on the media player.