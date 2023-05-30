FOX LAKE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One day, a NIC-10 boys’ volleyball team will become the first NIC-10 team to reach the state tournament. It still hasn’t happened yet. For the second straight year Hononegah has come up just short.

The NIC-10 champions lost in the championship game of the Fox Lake Grant Sectional Tuesday night dropping it in three sets. The Indians took the first set 25-18. Barrington bounced back to claim the next two sets 25-21, 25-18.

The Broncos had the size up front to match Hononegah and then some. 6’11 outside hitter Cole Harke, and 6’5 middle blocker Matt Louis were major factors for them.

Hononegah finishes its season with a record of 33-7. For highlights of this match watch the media player above.