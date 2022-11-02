MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah’s volleyball season ended Wednesday evening at the 4A Harlem Sectional. The Indians dropped a tight two-set match to Fox Valley Conference champion Huntley 25-23, 25-22.



Hononegah finishes with a record of 34-5. Huntley moves on to the Dundee-Crown Super-Sectional Friday night.



