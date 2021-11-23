Huffine tops 1,000 career points in Lutheran’s win against AFC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Mikayla Huffine opened up a potential all-state campaign Tuesday evening by scoring her 1,000th career point.



The Rockford Lutheran senior guard did it in a 67-28 win against Ashton-Franklin Center. Huffine scored 25 points in the game. Sydney Carlson added 18 more.



For highlights click on the media player.