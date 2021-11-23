ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Mikayla Huffine opened up a potential all-state campaign Tuesday evening by scoring her 1,000th career point.
The Rockford Lutheran senior guard did it in a 67-28 win against Ashton-Franklin Center. Huffine scored 25 points in the game. Sydney Carlson added 18 more.
For highlights click on the media player.
Huffine tops 1,000 career points in Lutheran’s win against AFC
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Mikayla Huffine opened up a potential all-state campaign Tuesday evening by scoring her 1,000th career point.