ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three NIC-10 boys bowling teams will head to the IHSA State Tournament next weekend in O’Fallon. Honongah, Harlem and Belvidere North finished 1, 2, 3 Saturday in the Guilford Sectional at Don Carter Lanes.

Honnoegah narrowly edged out Harlem by 50 pins through six games. Belvidere North finished 522 pins back of Hononegah.

The Indians were led by junior Charlie Hunt. He added the individual sectional championship to the regional title he won last week at the Cherry Bowl. Hunt had a six-game series total of 1445 for a 240.83 average.

Senior Logan Moore of Hononegah finished in fourth place with a 225.17 average.

Harlem’s leading bowlers were sophomore Devin Titus in third place with a 228.83 average, and senior Jermarrion Simmons in sixth place with a 221.83 average.

Freeport finished in ninth place in the team standings. Scamore finished eighth and Oregon was 13th with Marengo 14th.

