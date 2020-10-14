IBCA believes the high school basketball season in Illinois should go on as scheduled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) believes the high school boys and girls basketball seasons should go on as initially scheduled starting in November.

The IBCA is asking the Illinois Department of Public Health to upgrade basketball from Level 2 to Level 3 by the November 30th start date of the season (practices would begin November 16. Currently under Level 2 basketball teams are only allowed to hold practices and scrimmages. Competitions aren’t allowed until they reach Level 3.

The IBCA recently conducted a survey of boys and girls high school coaches in the state to gauge their feelings on a season. 797 coaches responded. 95% of those coaches indicated they are in favor of starting the season on time. 5% of them were not. 81% of coaches believe their schools would permit them to start the season on November 16th, 18% were uncertain and fewer than 1% answered no.

IBCA Executive Director Jim Tracy stated in an email: “We believe the mitigations and health guidelines in place have proven to be successful in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while student-athletes participate in basketball activities. It is because of this we are advocating for basketball to move to Level 3 in the IDPH Youth Sports Guidelines in time for the start of the 2020-21 season.”