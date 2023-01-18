ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs were 3-0 against the Grand Rapids Griffins this season prior to Wednesday night. That string of dominance ended with a thud though at the BMO Center. The IceHogs lost 5-2.

The crowd of 2,715 fans had barely settled in for this one when the IceHogs already found themselves in a 4-0 hole. The Griffins struck for four goals in the first 3:58 of the game. Dylan Wells started in goal for the IceHogs and got a quick hook after the first three goals. Dylan Wells took over, and before he could get properly limbered up the Griffins scored on him.

Wells played very well the rest of the game.

There was hope that the IceHogs would claw their way back into the game. Josiah Slavin scored a goal on a breakaway late in the first period to make it 4-1.

All-Star David Gust added another IceHogs goal midway through the second period to make it 4-2. But the IceHogs couldn’t generate any goals in the third period, while the Griffins put in an empty-netter for the final score of 5-2.

This game might also have cost the IceHogs their captain Garrett Mitchell. Late in the second period he slide hard into the boards, and he left the game clutching his right arm.

The IceHogs will have two more home games this Friday night against Springfield and Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves.

For highlights of this game watch the media player above.