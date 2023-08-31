ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The American Hockey league is losing one of the ‘good guys’ of the league. Forward Garrett Mitchell announced his retirement on his Instagram account Thursday.



Mitchell served was the IceHogs’ captain from 2020-2023 capping off his 12-year professional career. His final year sadly was cut short by an injury. Mitchell also was the captain of the AHL’s Hershey Bears when he played for them.



In 537 career AHL games, Mitchell scored 66 goals and he added 70 assists. He appeared in one NHL game with the Washington Capitals in 2017.