ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Girls state bowling champions will continue to be crowned in Rockford. The IHSA has decided to continue holding the State Tournament at the Cherry Bowl for five more years through 2027.

The Cherry Bowl and the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau submitted a proposal in May to extend the partnership with the IHSA.

The Girls State Bowling Tournament has been held at the Cherry Bowl since 1993. At the most recent tournament in February Lockport High School won the team championship. Harlem finished second and Hononegah was fourth.