IHSA sports still on hold while state remains under Tier 3 mitigations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQR)–[IHSA News Release] The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020, where the Board provided an update on contact days, and reiterated that a timeline on sport schedules for the remainder of the school year will be forthcoming following discussions with state officials.

The Board also permitted the allowance of contact days for out-of-season IHSA sports (2020-21 fall, spring, & summer sports) as soon as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Pritzker’s office lift Tier 3 mitigations. Contact days will be restricted to six hours per student-athlete per sport each week, and can include practices, drills, and intra-squad scrimmages allowable under IDPH guidance. Competition against any other high school, conducted in-state or out-of-state, is prohibited.

“The Board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon IDPH deems it safe,” said Anderson. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time. Basketball remains the outlier in the equation. We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fits best in the remainder of the school year.”

The Board plans to meet with representatives from IDPH and the Governor’s office prior to January to develop a timeline for the resumption of winter sports. Following that meeting, the Board will call a special meeting to finalize scheduling for the winter, spring, and summer sport seasons.

“The Board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” said Anderson. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about cancelling any sports, thus far. The Board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting IHSA sports early in 2021.”