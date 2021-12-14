IHSA still considering whether or not to add a shot clock in basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA is still considering whether or not to implement a shot clock in boys and girls basketball next year. The topic surfaced again Monday at the IHSA Board of Directors meeting.

The National Federation of High Schools has already given states the option of using shot clocks starting next year. The IHSA in November surveyed member school administrators to gauge their interest in a shot clock.

600 schools responded with the following results:

19% supported implementing the shot clock in 2022-23.

47% supported using the shot clock experimentally at regular season tournaments in 2022-23.

54% supported the Board developing a timeline to implement the shot clock in the future.

(Schools had the option to choose one or more of the above.)

The IHSA Basketball Advistory Committee will review the survey information in April. The Board will discuss the shot clock again at its meeting next June, and it will likely take action on possibly implementing a shot clock at that time.