IHSA targeting January 27 for the release of sports schedules

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Schedules for the restart of IHSA sports competitions in Illinois are still not out, but Tuesday evening the IHSA did provide some clarification for teams and coaches about what can happen now as COVID rates drop around the state.

After receiving input from the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee the IHSA Board determined that the following winter sports teams will need seven days of practice to get acclimatized before participating in competitions:

Badminton

Bowling

Competitive Cheer

Competitive Dance

Girls Gymnastics

Boys Swimming and Diving

Some regions of the state have improved to Tier 1 and to Phase 4 mitigation levels…the least restrictive levels. The IDPH currently has not posted any guidance on Phase 4. The IHSA says it will follow up with schools once it learns more.

Schools that are in regions that are in Phase 4, Tier 1, and Tier 2 levels can conduct weight training with masks and social distancing.



Fall, spring and summer sports are allowed to begin IHSA contact days on January 25.

The IHSA hopes to release a formal schedule for all sports for the remainder of the school year after it’s next board meeting on January 27.