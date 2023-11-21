ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Before long Morez Johnson will be suiting up for the Fighting Illini men’s basketball team. This week he’s taking the court in Rockford at the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational.

Johnson showed off his skills Tuesday evening when he scored 22 points leading Harvey Thornton to a 75-54 win against Freeport.

Johnson is rated the number one high school basketball player in Illinois by 247sports and the 30th best player in the nation. He has a 6’9 frame and athleticism. He runs the floor well. He often will handle the basketball, and while his ball handling still has plenty of room for improvement, you can see that with a little more work that should also become a tool in his tool box.

To view highlights of this game, watch the media player above.