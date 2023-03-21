ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Come this fall there will be two members of the Cassioppi family wrestling for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Tony Cassioppi is an All-American Heavyweight at Iowa. Now his younger sister Rose has committed to wrestle for the Iowa women’s team.

Rose, a Roscoe, Illinois native was an IHSA girls’ state champion a year ago while competing at a junior for Hononegah High School. She has spent this year finishing up high school in Colorado Springs with USA Wrestling’s Resident Athlete Program and competiting for the Elite Accelerator Program.

Rose Cassioppi is one of the top ranked wrestlers in the nation at 164 pounds.