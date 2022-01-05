J-Hawks pick up their first NIC-10 win of the season defeating Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The two winless teams in conference play in the NIC-10 went head-to-head Wednesday evening. It was the Jefferson J-Hawks who got that goose egg off their record. They defeated Belvidere 57-50.



Jefferson improves to 4-12 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Belvidere is 2-11, 0-5. For highlights click on the media player.