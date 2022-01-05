J-Hawks pick up their first NIC-10 win of the season defeating Belvidere

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The two winless teams in conference play in the NIC-10 went head-to-head Wednesday evening. It was the Jefferson J-Hawks who got that goose egg off their record. They defeated Belvidere 57-50.

Jefferson improves to 4-12 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Belvidere is 2-11, 0-5. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories