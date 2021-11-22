J-Hawks roll in their season opener against DRW Prep 74-25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Jefferson J-Hawks got their season off to a roaring start Monday evening in the RPS205 Tip-Off Classic.

The J-Hawks routed DRW Prep of Chicago 74-25. The J-Hawks jumped out to a 22-2 first quarter lead and cruised from there.

Nigel Posley led the J-Hawks with 13 points. Josiah Williams scored 12 and Nick James added 10.

