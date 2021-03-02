J-Hawks stay undefeated in the NIC-10 by defeating Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Brooklyn Gray scored 28 points and Auburn edged Harlem 59-58 Tuesday in a battle of the top two teams in Division 'A' of the NIC-10.

Auburn avenged an earlier loss to Harlem 47-44 in their first meeting on February 18.

Mya Davidson scored 18 points for Harlem and Nikki Harrison added 13. Zhakyla Evans scored 11 points for Auburn.

Auburn improves to 6-3 while Harlem is now 7-2. For highlights click on the media player.