J-Hawks stay undefeated in the NIC-10 by defeating Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks maintained their grip on first place in the NIC-10’s ‘B’ Division Tuesday night by defeating the Guilford Vikings 51-37.

The J-Hawks improved to 9-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference, one game ahead of East in the loss column. Guilford is now 4-6, 4-5. For highlights click on the media player.

