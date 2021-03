MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem senior Quarterback James Cooper was sensational in a 48-7 blowout of the Freeport Pretzels. On the Huskies first offensive play of the second half Cooper connected with Dominic McCarron for a 70- score on a flea-flicker.

Harlem improves to 2-0 while Freeport drops to 1-1.